UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday later morning storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: First Alert for flash flooding; plus, closely monitoring Hurricane Lee
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Kasara in Bristol recorded video of a man tubing during flash flooding on Sept. 13.
iWitness video: Man goes tubing in Bristol flooding
Waterbury flash flooding - WFSB - iWitness
Waterbury intersection sees flash flooding for the second time this summer
Bristol west street flooding - WFSB -iWitness
Flash flooding an issue for drivers in Bristol
Police Lights
Subject flees scene after being struck with bean bag shotgun rounds
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell