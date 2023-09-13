Man accused of assaulting 3-month-old daughter following argument

STARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A complaint that a 3-month-old girl suffered leg bruising and possible broken ribs led to the arrest of a man by Stratford police.

Police said they charged 21-year-old Luis Companiony of Bridgeport with second-degree assault and risk of injury to a child.

Luis Companiony is accused of assaulting a 3-month-old child in Stratford. He was arrested on Sept. 6. (Stratford police)

They said they received the complaint from a woman who said she was at Bridgeport Hospital, where her sister’s infant was.

The woman accused Companiony of assaulting the child after an argument happened while the child was in his custody.

Investigators looked into the allegations and an arrest warrant was granted.

Companiony was arrested on Sept. 6 during a motor vehicle stop.

Police said he was unable to post his $100,000 bond.

He faced a judge on Sept. 7.

