UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man accused of assaulting 3-month-old daughter following argument

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A complaint that a 3-month-old girl suffered leg bruising and possible broken ribs led to the arrest of a man by Stratford police.

Police said they charged 21-year-old Luis Companiony of Bridgeport with second-degree assault and risk of injury to a child.

Luis Companiony is accused of assaulting a 3-month-old child in Stratford. He was arrested on...
Luis Companiony is accused of assaulting a 3-month-old child in Stratford. He was arrested on Sept. 6.(Stratford police)

They said they received the complaint from a woman who said she was at Bridgeport Hospital, where her sister’s infant was.

The woman accused Companiony of assaulting the child after an argument happened while the child was in his custody.

Investigators looked into the allegations and an arrest warrant was granted.

Companiony was arrested on Sept. 6 during a motor vehicle stop.

Police said he was unable to post his $100,000 bond.

He faced a judge on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Wednesday morning storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A storm & flooding threat prompts a FIRST ALERT. Also, we’re closely monitoring Hurricane Lee!
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Luis Bonilla was accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the course of several years,...
Ansonia man accused of sexually assaulting woman over the course of several years
More Wednesday morning storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A storm & flooding threat prompts a FIRST ALERT. Also, we’re closely monitoring Hurricane Lee!
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
Norwich school board to investigate personnel complaints
Norwich school board to investigate personnel complaints