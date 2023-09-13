North Haven High School football back on the field following investigation

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After having to forfeit their first game following reports of inappropriate student conduct, North Haven High School’s football team is back on the field.

Officials said the district wrapped up its internal investigation.

While not getting into details, the district said it will not tolerate harassment or any inappropriate conduct toward students.

Those responsible are being dealt with and disciplined, according to the district.

The team was back on the practice field Wednesday after missing several days.

Plenty around North Haven want to know what happened to cause the defending Class MM state football champions to forfeit their first game of the season last Friday night, just hours before kickoff.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to think, but I knew the school administration would do a thorough investigation to get to the bottom or what happened and make things right,” said Bill Richardson of North Haven.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda said that’s exactly what happened, after the district started looking into reports of inappropriate student conduct on the football team.

“They found out through a series of interviews that it was harassment that happened and they wanted me to know that internal review has been completed,” said Freda.

North Haven police and the Department of Children and Families were notified as part of the process, but we’re told it doesn’t look like it will rise to a level of any criminal charges.

Tuesday night the football team posted on social media that it is back to work.

In a letter to North Haven families, its superintendent said:

“…our goal is to provide for the well being of all of our students, to educate students about appropriate and respectful behaviors, and to prevent any recurrence of inappropriate conduct.”

The district said federal law prohibits it from commenting on an individual student or case:

“However, when we find after an investigation that any student has in fact been harassed, or has been treated inappropriately in any other way, we take appropriate action to address the matter, including disciplining those individuals deemed responsible for such conduct.”

“They moved on it very quickly and there will have to be this discipline, because in the end, whether it’s the town or the district, we will never tolerate any level of harassment from one person versus the other,” said Freda.

The team will play its first game of the season Saturday against Sheehan in Wallingford.

