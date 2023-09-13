Officer injured in Hartford crash released from the hospital

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford police officer injured in a crash last week is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Brian Kearney will be released from St. Francis Hospital at 3 p.m. You can watch it live above.

Kearney was in a police cruiser with Detective Robert (Bobby) Garten Wednesday night when they were hit by a suspect. Garten was killed in the crash.

A memorial fund was established in Garten’s honor:

Checks may be made out to the “Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten Memorial Fund” and sent to 120 Willow St. Wethersfield, CT 06109.

A PayPal donation link has also been established at www.paypal.me/gartenmemorialfund

A website is currently under construction at www.detectiverobertbobbygartenmemorialfund.org

Any questions may be sent to: bobbygartenmemorialfund@gmail.com



