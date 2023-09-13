UConn Sports
Plane pull fundraiser benefits Special Olympics

More than 20 teams from across the state raised money to pull a plane to benefit Special Olympics.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Teams gathered at Tweed New Haven Airport to pull in plane in the name of charity.

Tuesday, more than 20 teams from across the state raised a minimum of $2,000 to pull a plane 20 feet.

In total, the teams raised nearly $50,000.

The money went toward Special Olympics.

Teams had representatives from law enforcement agencies, schools, local organizations, and businesses.

Each member of the winning team earned a free round trip Avelo ticket.

