Redshirt junior steps in as UConn’s quarterback after Fagnano’s shoulder injury

UConn quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson is getting his second chance to be the UConn starter.
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - When UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano left Saturdays game against Georgia State in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, red shirt junior Ta’Quan Roberson stepped in.

Head Coach Jim Mora liked what he saw, but he cautions about the way UConn moved the ball after Georgia State got a big lead.

“I like what I saw, I like the velocity he put on the ball, the touch, the confidence that he displayed, I just don’t like to get excited about yards in the second half when you’re down a lot. Just like when you’re a defensive coordinator and you’re up a lot, you play a little differently, but no, Ta’Quan came in there and he absolutely gave us a spark, and I would say he’s probably got a chip on his shoulder which is a good thing.”

Roberson was beaten out in training camp for the #1 quarterback job but has now been given the opportunity to step up to the plate after Fagnano’s recent injury.

He is getting his second chance to be the UConn starter. Roberson was the starting quarterback last season but suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter of the first game.

That experience taught him a lot about himself and said it will make him a better quarterback this time around.

“I learned that I could push thru adversity, my injury was very intense, I was out for 10 months, not being able to participate with my team. I had to tap into the inner strength that I had to mentally and physically recover,” said Robertson.

