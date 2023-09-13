UConn Sports
Region 12 schools dismiss early to avoid travel during forecasted afternoon rain

Rain caused flash flooding around the state.
Rain caused flash flooding around the state.(Pixabay)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT (WFSB) - Regional School District 12 announced a precautionary early dismissal for its schools.

The superintendent’s office told Channel 3 that it was looking to get students home before another potential round of rain and flash flooding on Wednesday.

The district, which includes schools in Washington, said Shepaug Valley School dismissed at 12 p.m. The district’s elementary schools planned to dismiss at 1 p.m.

Litchfield County was under a flash flood warning on Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain made travel difficult on roads across the state.

Stay updated on the forecast with the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

