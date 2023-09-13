Rip currents possible in Long Island Sound as Hurricane Lee heads north

(WFSB) - Rip currents are a real potential in Long Island Sound as Hurricane Lee churns north.

Ben Barrett is an avid swimmer. He’s from Voluntown but made the trip to Cini Beach in Niantic Wednesday for a swim. It may be one of his last for the next few days.

“They (the waves) were a little choppier than usual,” Barrett said.

Although Lee isn’t expected to have any direct impact on Connecticut, rip currents could come into play.

“We are protected by Long Island Sound,” City of New London Aquatics Director and veteran lifeguard Tommy Podeszwa said. “So we don’t get those big swells or waves that other normal beaches get around the area.”

Podeszwa says your best bet is to avoid Long Island Sound all together over the next few days to play it extra safe. But if you do decide to go in...

“The biggest message we are trying to send is not to panic when you’re caught in a rip tide,” Podeszwa said.

Many beaches do not have lifeguards on duty as the summer winds down. Many have put up signs warning people not to swim, like at Ocean Beach in New London and Cini Beach in Niantic.

If you do go swimming and find yourself caught in a rip current, Podeszwa says there are a few things to keep in mind:

Swim parallel to the shore

Don’t swim against the current

Pick a fixed point on shore as a goal to return to

If you get tired, just float and relax

Barrett played it extra safe Wednesday.

“I hung around the shore just in case,” Barrett said after his swim.

Podeszwa says the rip current potential starts now, a few days before Lee is closest to Connecticut, and ends a few days after.

“I will stop more than usual with my strokes just to make sure where I am and that I’m not too far out,” Barrett said.

