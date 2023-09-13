Roberson steps in to UConn quarterback role

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - When UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano left Saturdays game against Georgia State in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, red shirt junior Ta’Quan Roberson stepped in.

Roberson completed 19 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Jim Mora liked what he saw, but cautioned about the way UConn moved the ball after Georgia State got a big lead.

“I like what I saw, I like the velocity he put on the ball, the touch, the confidence that he displayed, I just don’t like to get excited about yards in the second half when you’re down a lot,” Mora said. “Just like when you’re a defensive coordinator and you’re up a lot, you play a little differently, But no, Ta’Quan came in there and he absolutely gave us a spark, and I would say he’s probably got a chip on his shoulder which is a good thing.”

Roberson was beaten out in training camp for the number 1 quarterback spot, but has it now due to the injury to Fagnano.

