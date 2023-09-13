Serious motorcycle crash under investigation in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious motorcycle crash is under investigation in West Hartford.

West Hartford police responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car at the intersection of South Main and Elmfield Street around 9:13 p.m.

The rider of the motorcycle was given medical aid by first responders and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, it is believed that the operator of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision,” said Captain Daniel Moffo of West Hartford police.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

West Hartford’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash.

The intersection of South Main Street and Elmfield Street has been closed to traffic in all directions. West Hartford police are diverting southbound traffic on South Main Street to New Britain Ave., and northbound traffic to Hall Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.