UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Wednesday Sept. 13. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: First Alert for flooding & possible severe storms; also for Hurricane Lee
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month