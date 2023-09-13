State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - State police are hoping someone saw something to help them with the investigation into what they now call a child’s “suspicious” death.

Detectives said a mother and daughter were involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday around 5:20 p.m. on the exit 29 on-ramp to Route 9 south in Cromwell.

Troopers identified the child as 2-year-old girl from Cromwell. The mother was a 24-year-old woman from Cromwell.

They said they found that mother’s vehicle struck the rear bumper of another vehicle, which caused her vehicle to cross the center median into the northbound lanes and hit a metal guardrail in the right shoulder.

“Following the accident, the mother and daughter left the motor vehicle and ended up on banks of Connecticut River,” state police said. “The death of the child is deemed suspicious and remains under investigation.”

The mother was later located and transported to Middlesex Hospital, state police said.

Troopers said the mother somehow drove herself to the hospital.

Investigators said they sought witnesses to the crash and/or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or saw anything suspicious on the Connecticut River was asked to contact state police.

