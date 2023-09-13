UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell

Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - State police are hoping someone saw something to help them with the investigation into what they now call a child’s “suspicious” death.

Detectives said a mother and daughter were involved in a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday around 5:20 p.m. on the exit 29 on-ramp to Route 9 south in Cromwell.

Troopers identified the child as 2-year-old girl from Cromwell. The mother was a 24-year-old woman from Cromwell.

They said they found that mother’s vehicle struck the rear bumper of another vehicle, which caused her vehicle to cross the center median into the northbound lanes and hit a metal guardrail in the right shoulder.

“Following the accident, the mother and daughter left the motor vehicle and ended up on banks of Connecticut River,” state police said. “The death of the child is deemed suspicious and remains under investigation.”

The mother was later located and transported to Middlesex Hospital, state police said.

Troopers said the mother somehow drove herself to the hospital.

Investigators said they sought witnesses to the crash and/or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or saw anything suspicious on the Connecticut River was asked to contact state police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday later morning storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: First Alert for flash flooding; plus, closely monitoring Hurricane Lee
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Police Lights
Subject flees scene after being struck with bean bag shotgun rounds
Wednesday later morning storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: First Alert for flash flooding; plus, closely monitoring Hurricane Lee
Flooding recorded on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury the morning of Sept. 13.
iWitness Video: Thomaston Avenue flooding in Waterbury
Waterbury flash flooding - WFSB - iWitness
WATCH LIVE: Flash flooding an issue for drivers on Wednesday