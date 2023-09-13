UConn Sports
Subject flees scene after being struck with bean bag shotgun rounds

By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police responded in the area of Lake Street in Norwich for reports of a subject fleeing from bail enforcement personnel.

When they arrived on scene, police discovered that bail enforcement fired “bean bag” shotgun rounds into and at the subject’s vehicle, striking him.

The subject fled the scene in their vehicle and has not been located as of now.

As of right now, the extent of the subject’s injuries are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-886-5561 extension #3155.

