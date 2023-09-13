UConn coach doesn’t mince words on loss to Georgia State

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn head football coach Jim Mora didn’t mince word when it came to describing last week’s game at Georgia State.

”We have to continue to work, look for answers, put our guys in the best position to make plays, and demand that they make those plays and if they do that, then we’ll rise up,” said head coach Jim Mora. “And if we don’t, then I think we’ll struggle. I think we have a group that will rise up. We’ve been in hole before. This is my first time as a head coach that I’ve been 0 and 2, but we’ve been in a hole before.”

Mora said they’ve proven that they can dig out of the hole.

“I think that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “But until you prove it on game day, you are what your record says you are, and you are what the score says you are.”

The Huskies’ next game is Saturday against Florida International at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. It’s a 3:30 kickoff.

