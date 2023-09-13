Watch Great Day at 9a on WWAX and on WFSB+

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - You can watch the second half of Great Day at 9a on WWAX The Wax and streaming on WFSB+.

Investigate TV debuted on WFSB on Monday September 11 at 9:30 a.m., but you can continue to watch Scot and Nicole and the rest of the Great Day family at 9:30 on WWAX and WFSB+.

Download the WFSB+ streaming app on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

For cable you can say “The Wax” into your remote or go to any of the following channels.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.