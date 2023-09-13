UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Watch Great Day at 9a on WWAX and on WFSB+

Scot and Nicole have the Great Day @9a headlines for Monday. Marcy shows us a new millennial...
Scot and Nicole have the Great Day @9a headlines for Monday. Marcy shows us a new millennial dating trend.
By Shannon Kane
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - You can watch the second half of Great Day at 9a on WWAX The Wax and streaming on WFSB+.

Investigate TV debuted on WFSB on Monday September 11 at 9:30 a.m., but you can continue to watch Scot and Nicole and the rest of the Great Day family at 9:30 on WWAX and WFSB+.

Download the WFSB+ streaming app on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

For cable you can say “The Wax” into your remote or go to any of the following channels.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Wednesday Sept. 13. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: First Alert for flooding & possible severe storms; also for Hurricane Lee
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Watch Music City Trucks on The Wax
Watch Music City Trucks weekdays on The Wax
Watch Music City Trucks on The Wax
Music City Trucks on The Wax
Mad Dog And Merrill on The Wax
Watch Mad Dog and Merrill on the Wax
Watch Engine Power weekdays on The Wax
Watch Engine Power weekdays on The Wax