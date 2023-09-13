Waterbury intersection sees flash flooding for the second time this summer

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Flooding drenched the Brass City and left several parts of underwater on Wednesday.

New Haven County was under a flash flood warning at one point during the morning.

Homer Street and Huntingdon Avenue was covered in water during the morning commute. It cleared later in the morning.

The Waterbury Police Department said it responded to a few disabled vehicles.

Channel 3 viewers sent in video of streams of water that jetted out from under tires in the Thomaston and Huntingdon avenues area.

It marked the second time the area flooded this summer.

Drivers also had to brave water on the Interstate 84 and Route 8 Mixmaster, where it is harder to turn around and get to safety.

Channel 3 reached out to the fire and police departments for more information on their responses to the flooding.

Drivers said it all hit during the busiest part of the morning commute.

City Department of Public Works officials confirmed that they had to come out and clear storm drains.

Waterbury was just one area of the state that experienced flash flooding:

