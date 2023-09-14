UConn Sports
79-year-old graduates Magna Cum Laude from Post University

79-year-old goes back to college for degree
By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A thirst for knowledge lead a woman in her late 70s to head back to college.

Barbara Mahler is living proof, you’re never to old to stop learning!

79 years young, Post University’s newest graduate stepped onto campus for the very first time today.

For Mahler, a New Jersey retiree, it all started a few years ago, when a friend came up with an idea.

“She said, ‘Barb, why don’t you you go back to school, why don’t you take a course,’ that’s what she said. She still teases me to this day, she says, ‘I said take a course,’” Mahler said.

One course back in 2020 snowballed into Mahler taking two online classes each semester.

“The more I did it, the more I wanted to do it,” Mahler explained.

Mahler completed her bachelors in August, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the honors program, with a degree in communication and media studies.

“I was so aware of the need for communication and ongoing communication, and just being more sensitive to how we don’t communicate,” Mahler said.

Not being able to come to commencement next May, this morning the school presented her with her diploma cover, celebrating her inspiring achievement.

“I’m so proud of Barbara for seeing her take something on, because she wanted to and having a goal,” said Kellie Lambert, Post University.

“I believe that when you stop learning you start dying. It’s key to life,” Mahler said. “There’s just so much more to learn, I’ve only just touch the surface.”

Barbara says it wasn’t easy, especially being part of the honors program, but she persevered, and now has her degree.

“Do it, just simply do it, don’t give up. You can do it, all the things the kids say. It can be done, if you really want it, you can do it,” said Mahler.

For now, Barbara says she’s done. But as a life long learner, who knows if there’s more classes or courses in her future.

