Connecticut Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx in playoff opener

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Sun officially start their playoff run Wednesday night.

The Sun will take on the Minnesota Lynx in game one of their WNBA playoff series.

Connecticut finished with the third best record in the regular season.

For this best of three series against Minnesota they’ll have the first two games right here at home.

The Sun had a lot of moving parts coming into this season.

They had a new head coach in Stephanie White. They lost their starting center Brionna Jones midway through the season.

But led by Alyssa Thomas and Dewonna Bonner, Connecticut forged its way through by sharing the ball and pushing the tempo.

The Sun are taking on a Minnesota team with a championship winning head coach and UConn alumni Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz leading the way.

