UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Connecticut Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx in playoff opener

Sun take on Lynx in playoff opener
By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Sun officially start their playoff run Wednesday night.

The Sun will take on the Minnesota Lynx in game one of their WNBA playoff series.

Connecticut finished with the third best record in the regular season.

For this best of three series against Minnesota they’ll have the first two games right here at home.

The Sun had a lot of moving parts coming into this season.

They had a new head coach in Stephanie White. They lost their starting center Brionna Jones midway through the season.

But led by Alyssa Thomas and Dewonna Bonner, Connecticut forged its way through by sharing the ball and pushing the tempo.

The Sun are taking on a Minnesota team with a championship winning head coach and UConn alumni Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz leading the way.

Connecticut Sun begin playoffs

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will be dry and sunny. He also has the latest...
Technical Discussion: First Alert for ongoing heavy rainfall east & for Hurricane Lee
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn’s starting quarterback done for the year
Hurricane tracker for Lee - WFSB
Tracking Hurricane Lee’s potential impact on Connecticut
State police investigating if crash on Rt. 9 is connected to water rescue
Child dies after being pulled from river following crash on Route 9
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Sun take on Lynx in playoff opener
Sun take on Lynx in playoff opener
Connecticut Sun begin playoffs
Connecticut Sun begin playoffs
UConn quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson is getting his second chance to be the UConn starter.
Redshirt junior steps in as UConn’s quarterback after Fagnano’s shoulder injury
Jim Mora on Roberson - WFSB
Roberson steps in to UConn quarterback role