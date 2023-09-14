Fallen Hartford detective honored at vigil

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday night was all about honoring the life of Hartford Detective Bobby Garten, who died one week ago in a tragic crash.

A vigil was held outside of the Hartford Police Department.

“He was an amazing person an amazing officer yes, but an amazing person.”

The city is in mourning.

Garten, an eight-year veteran of the force, was killed in a car crash responding to a call last week.

“They want to go home. They want to come to work and go home. And unfortunately, this officer is never going home,” said Henry Brown with Mothers United Against Violence.

The memorial outside of his police headquarters is only growing larger.

“My only ask today is that you mingle with some of our Hartford officers and listen to some of the stories,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Sharing stories about the legacy Garten leaves behind.

“He always sat there with a huge smile on his face.”

“He was a unique person and a unique cop and when we say he exemplified everything that i as a chief want to see in my cops, that’s real.”

Those who knew him said he was simply the best.

“He was just always there. He always took care of all of us. There’s nothing that sticks out because every single time I saw him, it was the best time. We always had the best time, there wasn’t just one time.”

Officer Brian Kearney was injured in the crash last week and was released from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday afternoon. There was a big show of support.

“I don’t think he was supposed to be released this early. I talked to him a couple days ago and he was focused on two things. One, making sure we were taking care of his brothers and sisters here at the police department and two, getting well enough to go to the funeral,” Thody said.

The wake for Garten is Friday and the funeral is Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kearney as he continues to recover. It has raised over $77,000.

A memorial fund was established in Garten’s honor:

Checks may be made out to the “Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten Memorial Fund” and sent to 120 Willow St. Wethersfield, CT 06109.

A PayPal donation link has also been established at www.paypal.me/gartenmemorialfund

A website is currently under construction at www.detectiverobertbobbygartenmemorialfund.org

Any questions may be sent to: bobbygartenmemorialfund@gmail.com

