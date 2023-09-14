UConn Sports
Firefighters investigate New London blaze

Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire in New London early Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. at 289 Broad Street.

The building listed at that address is located near Mahan Park at the intersection of Ledyard Street and Broad Street.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire; No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB.

