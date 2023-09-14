Firefighters investigate New London blaze

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire in New London early Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. at 289 Broad Street.

The building listed at that address is located near Mahan Park at the intersection of Ledyard Street and Broad Street.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire; No further information was immediately available.

