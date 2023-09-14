Many Stone Academy students in limbo months after school’s closure

(WFSB) - As students all across the state are now back in the classroom, hundreds of former Stone Academy students are not. Many are still in limbo 7 months after the school’s abrupt closure.

Two former students sat down with the I-Team to discuss how this all has impacted them.

“Why did you want to become a nurse in the first place?” asked Cassidy Williams.

“I just decided that I was going to conquer my fear and do what I had always dreamed of,” said Diana Lewandoski.

“While everybody was running away from the bedside, all of us were running to the bedside. You can’t teach compassion. You either have it or you don’t,” said Jay Cullipher.

Both Lewandoski and Cullipher started school at Stone in January 2020 with the dream of becoming an LPN, a licensed practical nurse. They both say there were signs something wasn’t right.

“I went through probably about 8 clinical instructors in 6 months,” said Lewandoski. “The turnover rate was absolutely insane. The amount of clinical teachers that we went through and staff members, was overwhelming. I figured something had to be going down.”

“You could see everything was starting to fall apart. They weren’t able to keep track of students. Records were getting lost. Financial records were a mess,” said Cullipher.

Both of their graduation dates were delayed because of the pandemic. When Stone announced it was closing in February 2023, they were both done with classes and were waiting for a program to help them pass their exit exam.

“I did everything by the books, went to all my classes, never missed anything,” said Lewandoski.

Now both students find themselves with no license and more than $30,000 in student loan debt each.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Stone Academy.

Court filings say the lawyers estimate damages due to lost wages for all the students adds up to between $15 million and $20 million.

The I-Team has reached out to Stone’s lawyers and the owner, Joseph Bierbaum, several times since the closure in February. They have denied all requests for an interview, but have provided several statements which place the blame for the school’s closure on the Office of Higher Education. Including the below statement in response to the class-action lawsuit:

Statement from Stone Academy:

The lawsuit ignores the fact that the Connecticut Office of Higher Education (OHE) and Department of Public Health forced Stone to close on short notice without legal justification and without following required processes to address exam passage rates or other concerns. OHE refused to allow a teach out program for Stone students that would have avoided the disruptions alleged in the lawsuit. OHE is now conducting an illegal audit to deprive students of their legitimately earned credits. We expect plaintiffs’ lawyers to join us in demanding that OHE cease its audit and permit a teach out – as has been done in previous school closures. We are reviewing options to ensure that the State and state officials assume legal responsibility for the harms they caused to Stone students that are improperly alleged against the school. Stone Academy will remain focused on assisting its students and graduates in pursuing their nursing educations and licensure. We will respond to the lawsuit more fully in court at the appropriate time but categorically reject its characterization of the quality of Stone students’ education and the circumstances of the school’s closure.

The I-Team asked the students what they would want to ask Joseph Bierbaum if given the opportunity.

“How do you sleep at night knowing that you just took over 900 students and just put them out in the parking lot and closed the doors?” said Lewandoski.

It isn’t just Stone the students feel is responsible.

“At the end of the day, this is all in the hands of the state now. Stone doesn’t exist anymore. I can blame Stone until the cows come home, but at this point it’s the state’s responsibilities to find the transcripts,” said Cullipher.

When Stone Academy closed, the Office of Higher Education, or OHE said all student transcripts needed to be audited.

The audit was finished in July.

The audit found 89% of clinical hours reported would not count because the clinicals were not up to state standards. Once the audit was complete, the OHE said students would start receiving transcripts. Students need a transcript to apply for their loans to be discharged. Transcripts also allow a student to see if any other programs will honor their clinical hours. Two months after the audit was completed, Cullipher and Lewandoski are still waiting to receive their transcript.

The I-Team asked them to describe the communication with OHE.

“Nonexistent,” said Lewandoski.

“The first week that this happened the OHE was great. They answered the phone. They answered emails, and then little by little it stopped,” said Cullipher.

It’s not just Lewandoski and Cullipher waiting. The I-Team surveyed 17 former Stone students. More than 40% said they have not received a transcript. The students were also asked about the communication with OHE. Responses included: “horrible” “awful and frustrating” and “abysmal”.

The I-Team has asked OHE for a sit-down interview with Tim Larson, the executive director of the Office of Higher Education, more than a half dozen times since June. When the I-Team asked again last week, a spokesperson responded, “There are still several components being finalized. We’d prefer to hold off on a sit down until those are settled.”

“It’s a lot of back and forth, there’s no real direction, and there’s no transparency, and that’s my biggest problem,” said Cullipher.

Cullipher and Lewandoski now have their dreams of being a nurse on hold.

The state announced an official teach-out program on August 31, 2023. The state says 138 students qualify for the teach-out program, which is 10 months long at Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Centers. The teach-out program costs $15,000. Even if Cullipher and Lewandoski were to qualify, they say they wouldn’t be able to give up the additional time and money.

“I have to work, and I’m the only one that supports my family, so there’s no way that I could just quit my job and go to school for 10 months at any given time.”

“I can’t go to school. I’m maxed out financially. They took $36,000 from me,” said Cullipher. “I can’t put that financial burden on my family anymore.”

OHE told the I-Team 620 transcripts have been sent out so far out of 997 audited records. OHE says there are more than 300 transcripts that have not been requested by students.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly how many students are like Cullipher and Lewandoski who say they have requested their transcripts but are still waiting.

