UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Prescription drug discount card announced for Connecticut residents

FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Susan Raff and Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The cost of prescription drugs keeps going up, but some relief is coming.

Connecticut is launching a drug discount card.

This new drug card could save you quite a bit of money, and 98-percent of pharmacies in Connecticut will accept it.

“It’s increased significantly, and in terms of out of pocket costs,” said Vita White, AARP volunteer.

White said the drug she takes has tripled in cost, and like many seniors on fixed budgets, she is struggling to pay for it.

“Connecticut will be offering a drug discount card to each and every resident of this state,” said Sean Scanlon, Connecticut Comptroller.

Connecticut is launching a drug discount card on October 2. It will save 80-percent on generic medications and 20-percent on brand names.

Pharmacists see those forced to make tough choices because their drugs are too expensive.

“Should I breathe or take the medicine, it’s a daily thing here,” said Ed Anulewicz, Arrow Pharmacist.

While everyone can apply for the discount card, it benefits those on insurance plans with high deductibles, the uninsured and seniors on Medicare. The only thing you can’t do is use your card and your insurance at the same time.

Crestor is a name brand drug to reduce cholesterol. If you pay cash, it’s about $900 for a 3-month supply. The card will save you $180.

The generic version is about $30. The savings would be $24.

Lawmakers passed this program earlier this year. Connecticut now joins three other states to negotiate drug prices.

“We have the best health care in Connecticut but it’s unfair, unequal and unaffordable. Until the federal government steps in we are doing what we can in the state of Connecticut,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The card does not force drug companies to reduce costs, but it does give people a break. There is no actual card, you have to download an app and apply.

For more information on the card and how to apply, go to: arrayrxcard.com.

Lamont’s office listed examples of savings using the discount card:

Some examples of savings using the discount card.
Some examples of savings using the discount card.(Governor Ned Lamont's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 14. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A break from the humidity and rain, and watching Hurricane Lee. An Alert for gusty winds...
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell
Lee's fringes - WFSB
Gusty winds from Lee expected to impact CT

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 14. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A break from the humidity and rain, and watching Hurricane Lee. An Alert for gusty winds...
Organizers for this year's Travelers Championship presented a record-breaking check for more...
2023 Travelers raises $3M+ for CT charities
Channel 3 takes a closer look at the damage in Killingly.
NWS surveying damage after possible tornado