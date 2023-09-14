UConn Sports
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted

A train car burns, releasing toxic material into the air and forcing evacuations on the West side of North Platte Thursday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska.

According to Union Pacific Railroad (UP), an explosion occurred around noon Thursday inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire.

UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a few hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.

The North Platte Fire Department evacuated people near the explosion due to toxic smoke. The evacuation order was lifted around 5:20 p.m.

