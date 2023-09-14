Serious injuries reported in crash that involved farm tractor in Granby

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle and a farm tractor were involved in a crash in Granby on Thursday morning.

State police said serious injuries were reported.

The crash happened on Floydville Road just before 9:30 a.m. The road was closed in both directions.

Troopers said emergency medical personnel and local fire departments were sent to the scene, along an investigative unit from state police.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes,” state police said. “The scene is active and this is all of the information available for release at this time.”

