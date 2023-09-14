UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Serious injuries reported in crash that involved farm tractor in Granby

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle and a farm tractor were involved in a crash in Granby on Thursday morning.

State police said serious injuries were reported.

The crash happened on Floydville Road just before 9:30 a.m. The road was closed in both directions.

Troopers said emergency medical personnel and local fire departments were sent to the scene, along an investigative unit from state police.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes,” state police said. “The scene is active and this is all of the information available for release at this time.”

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for Lee - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our next First Alert is for Hurricane Lee!
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell
Parts of Bristol are flooded with roads closed and police blocking off dangerous areas.
Flash flooding an issue for drivers in Bristol

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Memorial service, funeral plans set for slain Hartford officer
Storms cause damage in Killingly
Tornado likely occurred in Windham County, NWS says
Frontier Communications
Frontier relocates corporate headquarters to Dallas