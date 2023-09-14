Storm causes damage, outages in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday’s strong weather caused significant damage in the northeastern part of the state where a tornado warning was in effect for part of the evening.

South Killingly’s fire chief said about 25 trees were knocked down by the storm. Remnants could be seen on Shippee Schoolhouse Road.

Austin Rebello got dashcam video of the storm.

Rebello is a storm chaser with the National Weather Service who found himself right in the middle of the storm.

“All of a sudden the wind really picked up, all of the trees started swaying and then limbs started dropping down from trees and a couple trees down the road from where I was were being snapped off and thrown onto the road and power lines,” Rebello said.

He almost got too close.

“As soon as I started to see trees swaying violently and limbs thrown I immediately hit the brakes and was ready to floor it backwards if I have to,” said Rebello.

He said it all happened in a matter of seconds.

“It was probably no more than 30-45 seconds from it starting and then it stopping when it went through,” Rebello said.

Killingly Fire Chief Travis Vandale said the storm closed three roads but did not cause any injuries or structural damage.

However, it did cause power outages to several homes, including Oscar Desjardins’ on Shippee Schoolhouse Road.

He got home from work just after the storm passed through.

“My wife called me frantic; I got home and there was a tree down across the yard and across the street and the wires were on the ground. I had no power, I had to plug up my generator to get power,” Desjardins said.

Similar to many killingly roads, the storm’s path crossed state lines into Rhode Island.

Foster Rhode Island’s Highway Director said weather wasn’t the only factor in trees falling in both Foster and Killingly.

“We have a lot of mature trees now that are starting to reach their life cycle, I’ve seen stuff like this on a sunny day where a tree like this would fall and take wires down,” said Gordon Rogers, Highway Director for Foster.

Eversource crews expect outages to be restored by Thursday morning.

Killingly storm damage (Photos credit: Austin Rebello)

