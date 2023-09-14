Tornado occurred in Killingly on Wednesday, NWS says

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A tornado hit Killingly on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service out of Boston.

The NWS confirmed damage in Killingly was tornadic.

“Team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length & width,” the NWS said.

The damage was also found in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

130 PM Damage Survey Update | Survey team confirmed damage that took place in Killingly CT, Foster RI, Glocester RI, Lincoln RI & North Attleboro MA was tornadic. Team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length & width. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 14, 2023

Wednesday’s strong weather caused significant damage in the northeastern part of Connecticut. A tornado warning was in effect for part of the evening.

DEMHS is working alongside our partners at the National Weather Service and local emergency management in Killingly to evaluate damage from yesterdays tornado. @NWSBoston is working to determine the path and strength of this tornado that took down dozens of trees. pic.twitter.com/KMuwgVuuCI — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) September 14, 2023

South Killingly’s fire chief said about 25 trees were knocked down by the storm. Remnants could be seen on Shippee Schoolhouse Road.

Austin Rebello recorded dashcam video of the storm.

Rebello said he is a storm chaser with the National Weather Service. He found himself right in the middle of the storm.

“All of a sudden the wind really picked up, all of the trees started swaying and then limbs started dropping down from trees and a couple trees down the road from where I was were being snapped off and thrown onto the road and power lines,” Rebello said.

He almost got too close.

“As soon as I started to see trees swaying violently and limbs thrown, I immediately hit the brakes and was ready to floor it backwards if I have to,” Rebello said.

He said it all happened in a matter of seconds.

“It was probably no more than 30-45 seconds from it starting and then it stopping when it went through,” Rebello said.

Killingly Fire Chief Travis Vandale said the storm closed three roads but did not cause any injuries or structural damage.

However, it did cause power outages to several homes, including Oscar Desjardins’ on Shippee Schoolhouse Road.

Desjardins said he got home from work just after the storm passed.

“My wife called me frantic. I got home and there was a tree down across the yard and across the street and the wires were on the ground. I had no power. I had to plug up my generator to get power,” Desjardins said.

Similar to many Killingly roads, the storm’s path crossed state lines into Rhode Island.

Foster Rhode Island’s highway director said weather wasn’t the only factor in trees falling in both Foster and Killingly.

“We have a lot of mature trees now that are starting to reach their life cycle. I’ve seen stuff like this on a sunny day where a tree like this would fall and take wires down,” said Gordon Rogers, highway director for Foster, RI.

Eversource crews said they expected outages to be restored by Thursday morning.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Scotland, CT on Aug. 18.

