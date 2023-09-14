UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Towns preparing for fringe effects from Hurricane Lee

Falling tree concerns after days of rain
By Bryant Reed
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Connecticut has had days of heavy rain, and that made the ground very soggy. That could spell trouble with Hurricane Lee on the way.

We’re expected to deal with some fringe effects from Lee including some gusty winds. With the ground saturated, we could be dealing with a lot of fallen trees.

Wednesday’s heavy rain and flooding in Connecticut has communities planning for strong wind gusts that could lead to trouble this weekend.

“The concern we have is strong winds. Anything over 30 mph we know is going to be a problem. And two, because it’s still early in the fall, there are still leaves on trees, that’s going to lead to power outages. Limbs or trees coming down,” said Chris Riley with Norwich Public Utilities.

Gusts are expected to be around 30 to 45 mph.

Riley said Norwich Public Utilities is watching the weather closely.

He said they will have utility crews stationed around the area and will have extra workers on hand to deal with any problems.

Riley also has advice for any residents in the storm’s way.

“A downed wire is potentially a lethal hazard. So consider it something that could kill you and report it to 911 as quickly as possible,” Riley said. “Your car tank is filled. Make sure you have cash on hand. If charging devices do it ahead of the storm, if you need to recharge, do it in your car when it’s not in the garage.”

Another concern going into inclement weekend weather are downed trees on roadways.

Tom Worthley is a forest management specialist and talked about this concern.

“The ground is so saturated. We’ve had so much rain. In places where the soil is shallow, we’ve had trees be overcrowded. We have might have an issue with easier uprooting than usual,” Worthley said.

He also talked about what can be done in the future to prevent it.

“Over the long term. Roadside forests can be managed, identify trees we want to grow and give them space, we try to give them space, away from the road,” said Worthley.

Experts said if you see downed wires, stay away until the power company can clean up the mess.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about the fringe effects we could see from Hurricane Lee.
Technical Discussion: Our next First Alert is for Hurricane Lee!
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell
Parts of Bristol are flooded with roads closed and police blocking off dangerous areas.
Flash flooding an issue for drivers in Bristol

Latest News

Vigil held for fallen Hartford police detective
Fallen Hartford detective honored at vigil
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about the fringe effects we could see from Hurricane Lee.
Technical Discussion: Our next First Alert is for Hurricane Lee!
Injured Hartford officer released from the hospital
Injured Hartford officer released from the hospital
Vigil held for fallen Hartford police detective
Vigil held for fallen Hartford police detective