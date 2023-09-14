Towns preparing for fringe effects from Hurricane Lee

(WFSB) – Connecticut has had days of heavy rain, and that made the ground very soggy. That could spell trouble with Hurricane Lee on the way.

We’re expected to deal with some fringe effects from Lee including some gusty winds. With the ground saturated, we could be dealing with a lot of fallen trees.

Wednesday’s heavy rain and flooding in Connecticut has communities planning for strong wind gusts that could lead to trouble this weekend.

“The concern we have is strong winds. Anything over 30 mph we know is going to be a problem. And two, because it’s still early in the fall, there are still leaves on trees, that’s going to lead to power outages. Limbs or trees coming down,” said Chris Riley with Norwich Public Utilities.

Gusts are expected to be around 30 to 45 mph.

Riley said Norwich Public Utilities is watching the weather closely.

He said they will have utility crews stationed around the area and will have extra workers on hand to deal with any problems.

Riley also has advice for any residents in the storm’s way.

“A downed wire is potentially a lethal hazard. So consider it something that could kill you and report it to 911 as quickly as possible,” Riley said. “Your car tank is filled. Make sure you have cash on hand. If charging devices do it ahead of the storm, if you need to recharge, do it in your car when it’s not in the garage.”

Another concern going into inclement weekend weather are downed trees on roadways.

Tom Worthley is a forest management specialist and talked about this concern.

“The ground is so saturated. We’ve had so much rain. In places where the soil is shallow, we’ve had trees be overcrowded. We have might have an issue with easier uprooting than usual,” Worthley said.

He also talked about what can be done in the future to prevent it.

“Over the long term. Roadside forests can be managed, identify trees we want to grow and give them space, we try to give them space, away from the road,” said Worthley.

Experts said if you see downed wires, stay away until the power company can clean up the mess.

