Wind gusts this weekend could lead to tree damage

(WFSB) - The First Alert weather team is forecasting wind gusts Friday and especially on Saturday that could potentially cause sporadic tree damage.

It has been a very wet summer, and trees plus saturated soil plus gusty winds equals an even higher chance of them being knocked down.

While we don’t expect major issues, it may not take much for a few problems to develop.

“When we have this amount of rain, soils are saturated, what normally would be a non-event can become. A breezy, windy day, winds over 40 mph can certainly topple trees with saturated soils,” said Christopher Martin with the CT DEEP Forestry.

During normal conditions, the wind has to be higher than that to topple trees.

Hurricane Lee may cause the wind to gust between 25-35 mph most places, and up to 40 mph across the hills. Even wind below advisory criteria may be an issue this go around.

“It’s possible, certainly this time of year with full foliage, the leaves are still on the trees and so that sail effect combined with loose soil, saturated soil, can create conditions that normally wouldn’t happen, you know, like during the winter, or when your soil isn’t as soaking wet like it is these days,” Martin said.

It’s not just the combination of saturated soils and gusty wind that can also cause trees to fall.

“If we are staying under 40 mph, but gusty, I think we will probably see some branches you know will come off, you have to couple in that some trees are already stressed through other mechanisms like Emerald ash borer, spongy moth conditions certainly in the northwest hills, so any type of wind could exacerbate an already weakened tree for other reasons,” said Martin.

Hopefully the wind forecast does not increase.

“If we get gusts over 40 mph with the saturated soil the amount of windthrow will surprise people,” Martin said.

In forestry, windthrow refers to trees uprooted by wind.

While we don’t expect widespread tree damage on Saturday, branches and sporadic trees could come down if the gusts are high enough.

