UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 TSA agents are accused of working together to rip off passengers at security checkpoint

Two Transportation Security Administration agents at a Miami airport are facing theft allegations. (Source: WSVN, TSA, MIAMI DADE POLICE, CNN)
By Alex Browning, WSVN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released videos reportedly capture two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passengers’ belongings.

TSA agents Joaue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested over the summer and accused of working together to rip off passengers who were going through airport security.

One of the videos reportedly shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a bag and appearing to try and open the zipper before following the bin down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, he then appears to put his hands in his pockets.

And in another video, the men can be seen working next to one another with Williams apparently going through an item in a bin.

He then is seen sliding his right hand into his jacket pocket.

Prosecutors say the duo is responsible for several rip-offs. Both men have been charged with grand theft.

Court records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, pending he meets certain requirements, and Williams’ case remains pending.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be breezy with increasing clouds thanks to...
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds and some wind to CT
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell
Lee's fringes - WFSB
Gusty winds from Lee expected to impact CT

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW poised for midnight strike at plants in Wayne, Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, and Wentzville, Missouri
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be breezy with increasing clouds thanks to...
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds and some wind to CT