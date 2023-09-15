20 students stung by bees at middle school in East Haddam
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Twenty students were stung by bees at a school in East Haddam on Friday, according to officials.
It happened at Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School around 2 p.m., said East Haddam Superintendent Brian Reas.
The students were hiking on a trail near the school when they were stung, Reas said. They were part of a nature class.
Multiple ambulances responded and no students needed to be transported to the hospital.
All the students are home and safe, said Reas.
