UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

20 students stung by bees at middle school in East Haddam

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Twenty students were stung by bees at a school in East Haddam on Friday, according to officials.

It happened at Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School around 2 p.m., said East Haddam Superintendent Brian Reas.

The students were hiking on a trail near the school when they were stung, Reas said. They were part of a nature class.

Multiple ambulances responded and no students needed to be transported to the hospital.

All the students are home and safe, said Reas.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Friday Sept. 15. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds and some wind to CT
Storms cause damage in Killingly
Tornado occurred in Killingly on Wednesday, NWS says
Generic police lights
Man driving farm tractor dies in East Granby crash
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
utility companies brace for Lee - WFSB
Connecticut prepares for fringe effects from Hurricane Lee

Latest News

George Meder faces animal cruelty charges.
Judge denies accelerated rehab request from Beacon Falls kennel operator accused of animal cruelty
Big E opening day
Big E opening day
Large show of support at Detective Garten's wake
Large show of support at Detective Garten's wake
Call for primary vote recount in Derby
Recount confirms federally-charged candidate wins Republican mayoral primary in Derby