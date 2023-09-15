20 students stung by bees at middle school in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Twenty students were stung by bees at a school in East Haddam on Friday, according to officials.

It happened at Nathan Hale-Ray Middle School around 2 p.m., said East Haddam Superintendent Brian Reas.

The students were hiking on a trail near the school when they were stung, Reas said. They were part of a nature class.

Multiple ambulances responded and no students needed to be transported to the hospital.

All the students are home and safe, said Reas.

