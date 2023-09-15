CT shoreline prepares for possible fringe effects from Hurricane Lee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s coastline may experience fringe effects from Hurricane Lee.

Cities and towns by the water like New Haven can be the ones most impacted by strong winds.

The city of New Haven says it is fully prepared for fringe effects from Hurricane Lee.

Fringe effects could mean a possible tidal surge along the shore, and fallen trees throughout the city.

“We have our tree crews ready, we also have outside contracting tree crews that are on call if we need them,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, (D), New Haven.

As trees goes down, that increases the chance for power to go out.

But Mayor Elicker says power crews are on standby and ready to go.

“We’ll be collaborating with United Illuminating as well for, if, or potentially, when people lose power, we’re ready to respond,” said Elicker.

The preparation for severe weather comes as New Haven also prepares for one of it’s more popular events, the New Haven Grand Pix and Apizza Feast.

With a weather dependent event, one of the organizers, Colin Caplan, says he is kept a close eye on the forecast.

“We’ve been watching the weather five times a day, all new sources as much as we can do,” Caplan said.

According to Channel 3′s first alert weather team, all should be fine for tomorrow’s event.

United Illuminating is reminding everyone to have emergency supplies, including a flashlight and non-perishable food ready in case of outages.

