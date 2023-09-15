Ellington woman to run Eversource Hartford Marathon to honor sister, raise money in her name

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman from Ellington is running the Eversource Hartford Marathon to honor her sister and raise money in her name.

Stephanie McKenna said she’s running for her sister Lindsey, under Lindsey’s Legacy Foundation.

“I couldn’t find a better way to honor her than to raise money and try to make a difference in her name,” McKenna said.

She it was a hobby that started about 15 years ago.

“I always loved the look of a runner,” McKenna said. “They looked peaceful, they looked calm, they looked confident. I loved that, I wanted that. And so, unnaturally, started on my own, tried to become a runner. Learned, read, tried, failed, tried again.”

McKenna said she wasn’t always a natural runner, but grew to like it, and ended up running competitively.

“The finish line, the energy, the people, it was incredible,” she said.

Her life turned upside down 6 years ago.

“Her name was Lindsey,” McKenna said. “She was 28 years old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. A very rare type of acute myeloid Leukemia with a mutation.”

She said Lindsey fought hard for 18 months.

“When she was leaving us, it was very important to her that we not just be sad and give up and think of her and be sad,” McKenna said. “She told us to live our lives and be happy, that was her last message to us as a family.”

After Lindsey passed, McKenna and her family gave themselves a year to grieve.

To honor her, they started Lindsey’s Legacy Foundation.

“We started that non-profit organization and we’ve been raising money ever since to try to find new technologies and new clinical trials and new research for cancer treatments,” McKenna said.

However, McKenna said she couldn’t get enough of the rush she felt when her sneakers hit the pavement.

“When you lose someone or you go through something, the grieving process is horrific and trying to find a new purpose in your life, trying to overcome that is really hard,” she said. “I found that when I ran those races and when I crossed that finish line, that sense of pride and triumph was overwhelming, it was the most positive feeling I had felt in a long time.”

She’ll be running her third full Hartford Marathon come Oct. 14.

“Running races, like that Hartford Marathon. which are just epic and amazing and so full of energy, there’s no place you’d rather be,” McKenna said. “The Hartford Marathon, you just see the best of the city. The energy, there’s a band or a DJ at every mile, there’s people out on their lawns at ungodly hours, the weather is perfect.”

Her sister’s message to “be happy” is there to get McKenna over the finish line.

“We have a lot to be happy for and we owe it to the people that we lose sadly to honor them with happiness instead of despair,” she said. “‘Be happy.’ Those were last words to us. ‘Live our lives and be happy.’”

McKenna, along with so many other amazing runners, will be finishing their race at Bushnell Park in a few short weeks.

Channel 3 is a sponsor of the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

