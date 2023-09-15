UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family Friday: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more

FAMILY FRIDAY: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The early fall fun is starting with fairs, food and family fun. Here’s what’s on tap this weekend:

Cider Saturday

  • Saturday, September 16th
  • New Canaan Nature Center
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Apple cider demonstrations, pumpkin scavenger hunt & more
  • $15 per person

Seymour Pumpkin Festival

  • Sunday, September 17th
  • French Memorial Park
  • 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Vendors, food, music & kid’s activities
  • Proceeds benefit local charities

Local Fairs:

Take a look at more upcoming fairs here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Saturday will be breezy as Hurricane Lee passes offshore.
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds & some wind to CT
Storms cause damage in Killingly
Tornado occurred in Killingly on Wednesday, NWS says
Generic police lights
Man driving farm tractor dies in East Granby crash
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
utility companies brace for Lee - WFSB
Connecticut prepares for fringe effects from Hurricane Lee

Latest News

FAMILY FRIDAY: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more
FAMILY FRIDAY: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more
Check out the events happening this weekend to enjoy with family and friends!
FAMILY FRIDAY: Cider Saturday, Seymour Pumpkin Festival, AND MORE
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
GREAT KIDS: 9-year-old gymnast backflips for backpacks
Check out all of the fun events this weekend across the state for friends and family.
FAMILY FRIDAY: Taste of Mystic, CT Renaissance Fair, AND MORE