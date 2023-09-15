Family Friday: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more
(WFSB) - The early fall fun is starting with fairs, food and family fun. Here’s what’s on tap this weekend:
- Saturday, September 16th
- New Canaan Nature Center
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Apple cider demonstrations, pumpkin scavenger hunt & more
- $15 per person
- Sunday, September 17th
- French Memorial Park
- 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Vendors, food, music & kid’s activities
- Proceeds benefit local charities
Local Fairs:
