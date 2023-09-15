Family Friday: Early taste of fall with Cider Saturdays, pumpkin festivals & more

(WFSB) - The early fall fun is starting with fairs, food and family fun. Here’s what’s on tap this weekend:

Cider Saturday

Saturday, September 16th

New Canaan Nature Center

11:00am – 3:00pm

Apple cider demonstrations, pumpkin scavenger hunt & more

$15 per person

Seymour Pumpkin Festival

Sunday, September 17th

French Memorial Park

10:00am – 5:00pm

Vendors, food, music & kid’s activities

Proceeds benefit local charities

Local Fairs:

