UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Saturday will be breezy as Hurricane Lee passes offshore.
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds & some wind to CT
Storms cause damage in Killingly
Tornado occurred in Killingly on Wednesday, NWS says
Generic police lights
Man driving farm tractor dies in East Granby crash
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
utility companies brace for Lee - WFSB
Connecticut prepares for fringe effects from Hurricane Lee

Latest News

A minor surfing injury reportedly has left a man on his honeymoon paralyzed.
‘I realized I couldn’t move’: Minor surfing injury leaves man on honeymoon paralyzed
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
SOMETHING'S COOKING: Rob's Kitchen
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Rob’s Kitchen concocts a secret menu
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Saturday will be breezy as Hurricane Lee passes offshore.
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds & some wind to CT
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected