Hamden motor vehicle crash under investigation

Police officers investigated the scene of the incident overnight.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle crash is under investigation in Hamden on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on the Hartford Turnpike outside Hamden Fire Station 3.

When Channel 3 crews arrived, officers were still investigating the incident, and the roadway was closed.

No further information was immediately available regarding the crash.

Police have not confirmed whether or not anyone was injured.

Hartford Turnpike has since reopened on Friday morning, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

