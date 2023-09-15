Judge denies accelerated rehab request from Beacon Falls kennel operator accused of animal cruelty

(WFSB) - The case against a Beacon Falls kennel operator accused of animal cruelty is moving forward after a judge denied his request for accelerated rehabilitation.

70-year-old George Meder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He is the operator of Beacon Paws, which is owned by his wife.

An I-Team investigation found five dogs were either injured or killed at the kennel since it opened in 2012.

The first animal cruelty charge is related to the death of the dog Artemis, Arty for shot. Arty died on January 6th, 2023 while at the kennel after being attacked by another dog.

Court records say Arty spent almost 36 hours bleeding in his kennel before he was found dead.

“We did a lot of crying that day. We still cry when we think of our boy and how he left us,” said Cindy Peterson, Arty’s owner. “”He died alone, suffering, scared and without his family.”

Peterson gave an emotional impact statement to the court Thursday as Meder applied for accelerated rehabilitation, or AR. It’s a program where Meder’s record would be wiped clean as long as he doesn’t commit another crime.

Meder is also facing a second count of animal cruelty. After the I-team’s initial report, another dog owner called police about how his dog was injured by another dog at the kennel and not given proper care.

In court, Meder and his attorney did not dispute the claims. Instead, they argued because the 70-year-old has no criminal record and there was no malicious intent, Meder should be eligible for the AR program.

“Good people sometimes make mistakes, terrible mistakes” said Meder’s attorney David Grudberg.

Meder apologized in court to the family.

“”I did things very wrong, that’s an understatement, I get it.” said Meder.

Meder and his attorney offered to agree to close the business within 90 days if the AR program was granted.

“I don’t want to stay in the business anymore,” said Meder.

The judge ruled the charges are too serious for the AR program. The judge noted the number of investigations and animal cruelty warnings prior to Arty’s death. The case now moves forward. Meder will be back in court on October 10th.

Arty’s family says the ruling was a cause for celebration.

“We found justice for Arty. We know nothing is going to bring him back, but we were his voice today” said Peterson.

If found guilty on both charges, Meder faces up to 2 years in jail.

After the hearing, the I-Team asked Meder if he still plans to close Beacon Paws. He would not answer. As of Friday September 15th, the business was still open.

