UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Learning more about Hartford’s Democratic primary winner

Learning more about Hartford’s Democratic primary winner
By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The countdown to Election Day is on.

One of the mayoral races we have been keeping a close eye on is in Hartford.

On Tuesday, Arunan Arulampalam won the Democratic primary.

Eyewitness News sat down with him to learn more about his vision for the city.

“It’s been great,” said Arulampalam.

In less than two months, the city of Hartford will elect a new mayor. Luke Bronin is not seeking re-election.

“All of the work we’ve put in, meeting people directly, having conversations building relationships has clearly paid off,” Arulampalam said.

Around 5,200 Hartford residents voted in Tuesday’s primary.

Arulampalam received roughly 40-percent of votes. Eric Coleman received just over 30-percent of votes, and state Senator John Fonfara received just under 30-percent of votes.

Arulampalam talked about the issues that are most important to him.

“Continuing the investments in our city and building a strong vibrant downtown. An investment that gets stretched into our neighborhoods and rebuilding commercial corridors in each of our neighborhoods,” said Arulampalam.

Arulampalam, who is CEO of the Hartford Landbank, said housing is another key issue.

“Investing in housing, housing that provides everyone safe and decent affordable housing but also housing that leads to home ownership in the city that’s got the lowest home ownership in the state,” said Arulampalam.

Eyewitness News asked Arulampalam what is something most people do not know about him.

“I play the guitar, I play the piano, I sing, and we’ve had a lot of fun with that on the campaign trail,” he said.

Arulampalam’s Republican challenger is Mike McGarry.

Eyewitness News reached out to him Thursday for an interview but did not hear back.

“Mike’s a good guy, we’ve had a lot of long conversations about the city and what needs to be done in the city,” Arulampalam said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be breezy with increasing clouds thanks to...
Technical Discussion: Hurricane Lee brings clouds and some wind to CT
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Child found dead in river after crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
State police seek witnesses to child’s death, vehicle crash in Cromwell
Lee's fringes - WFSB
Gusty winds from Lee expected to impact CT

Latest News

Learning more about Hartford’s Democratic primary winner
Learning more about Hartford’s Democratic primary winner
Connecticut launches prescription drug discount card
Connecticut launches prescription drug discount card
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Prescription drug discount card announced for Connecticut residents
Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about how Connecticut politics are heating up...
INTERVIEW: Connecticut politics heating up after primaries