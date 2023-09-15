Learning more about Hartford’s Democratic primary winner

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The countdown to Election Day is on.

One of the mayoral races we have been keeping a close eye on is in Hartford.

On Tuesday, Arunan Arulampalam won the Democratic primary.

Eyewitness News sat down with him to learn more about his vision for the city.

“It’s been great,” said Arulampalam.

In less than two months, the city of Hartford will elect a new mayor. Luke Bronin is not seeking re-election.

“All of the work we’ve put in, meeting people directly, having conversations building relationships has clearly paid off,” Arulampalam said.

Around 5,200 Hartford residents voted in Tuesday’s primary.

Arulampalam received roughly 40-percent of votes. Eric Coleman received just over 30-percent of votes, and state Senator John Fonfara received just under 30-percent of votes.

Arulampalam talked about the issues that are most important to him.

“Continuing the investments in our city and building a strong vibrant downtown. An investment that gets stretched into our neighborhoods and rebuilding commercial corridors in each of our neighborhoods,” said Arulampalam.

Arulampalam, who is CEO of the Hartford Landbank, said housing is another key issue.

“Investing in housing, housing that provides everyone safe and decent affordable housing but also housing that leads to home ownership in the city that’s got the lowest home ownership in the state,” said Arulampalam.

Eyewitness News asked Arulampalam what is something most people do not know about him.

“I play the guitar, I play the piano, I sing, and we’ve had a lot of fun with that on the campaign trail,” he said.

Arulampalam’s Republican challenger is Mike McGarry.

Eyewitness News reached out to him Thursday for an interview but did not hear back.

“Mike’s a good guy, we’ve had a lot of long conversations about the city and what needs to be done in the city,” Arulampalam said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.