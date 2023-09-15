Concerns over growing number of fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Local firefighters are concerned after a documented rise in fires involving lithium-ion batteries.

“We are seeing an increase of e-bikes in the Norwich area, and we caution residents to be ‘fire safe’ with these [e-]bikes”, Taftville Fire Company 2 shared on social media.

After dispatchers were notified of a blaze on Friday morning, fire crews were sent to the Lofts at Ponemah Mills.

Car 2 and Engine 21 arrived on Norwich Avenue, locating a smoldering e-bike attached to a bike rack.

The blaze was quickly extinguished; it was determined that a battery pack had exploded, damaging a nearby vehicle.

The fire crew’s social media photos showed parts of the burnt-out bike.

“E-bike fires are very dangerous to firefighters and civilians,” Taftville Fire Company 2 shared on Facebook early this Friday morning, “During a fire, the battery components explode during thermal runaway and assist in spreading the fire and causing bodily harm to anyone nearby. The smoke emitted from these fires is highly toxic and can kill. Such chemicals as hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride, and hydrogen fluoride are some deadly gases emitted by these batteries.”

Officials in New York City have also recently voiced concern over fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

In March, Mayor Eric Adams called for a fire marshal task force to identify high-risk situations and fire code violations.

The city also banned lithium batteries from being refurbished.

Norwich firefighters provided tips to encourage the safest possible storage and use of e-bikes.

They should not be stored inside your home or apartment and charged only outside using approved charging methods per the manufacturer’s recommendations.

If a battery pack overheats, it should be moved to an open area, far away from buildings, people, and animals, until it cools off.

When a battery emits smoke, keep your distance and dial 911.

