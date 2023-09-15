People on the shoreline preparing for Hurricane Lee

(WFSB) - People on the shoreline are preparing for Hurricane Lee.

The waves are expected to grow.

Hurricane Lee is about 400 miles away from Groton.

With Long Island protecting the Connecticut shoreline, that stops a lot of those crazy waves you’d expect from a hurricane.

But over the border in Rhode Island, it’s a different story.

“We’ve had waves break over top before and that will probably happen in this storm,” said Karen Parks, Shennecossett Beach Club President.

The Shennecossett Beach Club in Groton knows what to do when a hurricane is coming.

It’s been down this road before with Hurricane Sandy.

“We’ve changed the structure a little bit since then so that we can remove doors and panels so the water will hopefully wash through,” Parks said.

Even though Connecticut won’t have a direct impact from Hurricane Lee, windows at the club are boarded up and doors have been removed.

The water is already getting close to the building.

“Already it’s right up to the concrete,” said Parks.

“The winds are going away from us toward Long Island. So if you are looking out at sea it is pretty windy but the waves are pretty small. If you were on the other side of the sound the waves would be bigger,” said Leonel Romero, Assistant Professor in the Marine Sciences Department at UConn Avery Point.

He said the winds are coming from the north and Long Island is protecting the shore, which means waves in Connecticut aren’t too strong.

But go to Rhode Island and:

“You would see a dramatic change in the wave height,” Romero said.

Over the border in Westerly, the waves are considerably bigger and people are taking advantage of it.

“It’s a nice height. Nothing too crazy,” said Alejandro Toro, of Groton.

These surfers made the trip from Connecticut hoping to find bigger waves. They weren’t disappointed.

“There’s a little more time between the waves so that causes them to have a little more punch to them,” said Andrew O’Dell, of Voluntown.

Back at the beach club, members had until 4 p.m. Friday to remove their belongings.

All that’s left to do now is wish for a better outcome than the last hurricane.

“We’re hopeful!” Parks said.

All ferries headed to Block Island from New London have been cancelled Friday and Saturday.

