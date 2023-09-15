Sewage contamination hurting local businesses

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - High levels of bacteria have been found in the water in the Noank/Groton area.

Swimming docks were closed and oyster businesses, like Stonington Farms Shellfish, were forced to take a break after an unknown source of sewage contamination was found in the oysters.

“All of the oyster farmers in our little local area are temporarily bared from selling,” said Beth Simonds, Co-Owner, Stonington Farms Shellfish Inc.

It is still unclear where the fecal matter is coming from, but it could make people sick with E. coli and salmonella.

“It’s frustrating when it’s something from the outside and it happens with mother nature, and you just have to deal with that. But when it’s a man made problem, it’s extra frustrating,” Simonds said.

Due to the investigation of contaminated oysters, additional water samples were taken by various agencies.

Last week, one of those results found fecal matter in the water near the Noank swimming dock.

The swimming dock closed and has since reopened.

“It’s sort of unprecedented, we’re all kind of learning as we go,” said Simonds.

Stonington Farms Shellfish took a financial hit, loosing about $20,000. However, their oysters are clean.

“There’s no evidence that our oysters have been negatively affected at all by the bacteria,” Simonds assured.

But they fall under the Noank Aquaculture Cooperative, and no one can sell if their beds are in the contaminated water.

In 2 weeks, they’ll be up and running again, but in a different spot.

“Because of the generosity of two farmers in Stonington allowing us to use their deportation lots to bring our oysters too, we can sell from their lots because they’re in approved waters,” Simonds said.

Their oysters continue to test in the safe limits, but for the time being, they have to move.

