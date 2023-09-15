UConn Sports
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Rob’s Kitchen concocts a secret menu

By Roger Susanin
Sep. 15, 2023
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A top-notch restaurant is offering something special for people in the know at Rob’s Kitchen.

Rob opened Rob’s Kitchen in Plainville in 2019 with a variety of options from savory to sweet.

Breaking a few eggs makes an omelet, but Rob Lopez knows you’ll have to break a whole lot more to build a successful business.

“When you make it with the heart it seems like it’s not a job,” said Rob. “It’s just something that I enjoy making.”

Everything on the menu is great but his signature dish is his Oaxaca Omelet.

The omelet is made with house made chorizo and spicy salsa that got regulars asking for more Mexican cuisine.

Rob began offering a few traditional Mexican dishes, and he’s especially proud of his chilaquiles.

It’s a breakfast treat he enjoyed as a kid featuring homemade tortillas and chilaquiles sauce.

“It’s actually my mom’s recipe for chilaquiles special sauce,” said Rob.

Initially, Rob only made the new meals for his regulars, but the food is so good that word spread quickly.

“People were always asking where’s your secret menu where’s your secret menu and that’s when we said, ‘this is it we have a secret menu’ and that’s how its staying,” said Rob.

Now, the menu is an open secret, but rob doesn’t mind because he appreciates the love!

Rob said, “I’m thankful that I’m making something that makes somebody happy.”

