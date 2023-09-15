UConn Sports
UConn football looks to bounce back against FIU following 0-2 start

The Huskies host Florida International University on Saturday afternoon.
UConn head football coach Jim Mora.
UConn head football coach Jim Mora.(UConnHuskies.com)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn hosts Florida International University on Saturday afternoon at Rentschler Field.

The Huskies are confident and ready to turn things around after a less-than-ideal start to the season.

“We have to continue to work, look for answers, put our guys in the best position to make plays. Demand that they make those plays, and if they do that, then we’ll rise up”, head coach Jim Mora stated in his media availability.

A new play-caller will be under center against FIU this week after Joe Fagnano’s season-ending injury.

Ta’Quan Roberson, a Penn State transfer, will get his second crack at the starting job.

Full interview with UConn's new starting quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson.

Roberson was named the starter last year (2022), only to lose the job after suffering a serious injury during week one against Utah State.

Roberson says that his experience of losing the starting job taught him a great deal, “I was out for ten months, not being able to participate with my team. I had to tap into my inner strength to mentally and physically recover”.

According to Mora, The Orange, NJ. native is prepared and ready to take over the starting job for the Huskies.

“Ta’Quan came in, and he gave us a spark”, Mora said, “I would say he’s probably got a chip on his shoulder, which is a good thing”.

Florida International University travels to Rentschler Field with a 2-1 record after capturing back-to-back wins against the University of Maine and North Texas.

Kickoff is this Saturday at 3:30 p.m; Tickets can be found here.

