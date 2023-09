UConn men’s basketball announces BIG EAST schedule

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball announced its BIG EAST conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season on Friday.

The defending national champions will play 20 conference games in the regular season.

The Huskies begin BIG EAST play on December 20 against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UConn’s first BIG EAST home game is against St. John’s on December 23.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – at Seton Hall (Prudential Center)

Saturday, Dec. 23 – St. John’s (GP or XL)

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – DePaul (GP or XL)

Friday, Jan. 5 – at Butler (Hinkle Fieldhouse)

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – at Xavier (Cintas Center)

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Georgetown (GP or XL)

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Creighton (GP or XL)

Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Villanova (Wells Fargo Center)

Sunday, Jan. 28 – Xavier (GP or XL)

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Providence (GP or XL)

Saturday, Feb. 3 – at St. John’s (Madison Square Garden)

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Butler (GP or XL)

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Georgetown (Capital One Arena)

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – at DePaul (Wintrust Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Marquette (GP or XL)

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – at Creighton (CHI Health Center)

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Villanova (GP or XL)

Sunday, March 3 – Seton Hall (GP or XL)

Wednesday, March 6 – at Marquette (Fiserv Forum)

Saturday, March 9 – at Providence (Amica Mutual Pavilion)

Wednesday, March 13-Saturday, March 16 – BIG EAST Tournament (MSG)

Information on the Huskies’ non-conference schedule can be found HERE.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were set to hold their “First Night” festivities on Friday, Oct. 13 at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.