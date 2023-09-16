UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

3 people shot in Hartford early this morning

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford said their Shotspotter notification system alerted them to an address where they found evidence of gunfire.

Patrol officers responded to 22 Elliott St. around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Moments later, they said three separate victims arrived at a local hospital in private vehicles. All three suffered from gunshot wounds.

The first, a man in his 30s, was hit multiple times, police said. He was described as alert and conscious.

The second victim was another man in his 30s. He suffered from a single gunshot wound. He too was conscious and alert.

The third victim was described as a woman in her 20s. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

Hartford police’s major crimes and crime scene divisions responded and took control of the investigation.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Breezy Today From Offshore Lee
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
WATCH LIVE: ‘Celebration of Life’ set for fallen Hartford detective
HNN File Image
20 students stung by bees at middle school in East Haddam
Call for primary vote recount in Derby
Recount confirms federally-charged candidate wins Republican mayoral primary in Derby
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Officers gathered for the Celebration of Life of Hartford Det. Bobby Garten on Sept. 16.
WATCH LIVE: ‘Celebration of Life’ set for fallen Hartford detective
WFSB File
Part of Whitney Ave. in Hamden closed due to crash, transformer oil leak
Your Sept. 16 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
You're Saturday morning update
Weather for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Breezy Today From Offshore Lee