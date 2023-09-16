3 people shot in Hartford early this morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford said their Shotspotter notification system alerted them to an address where they found evidence of gunfire.

Patrol officers responded to 22 Elliott St. around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Moments later, they said three separate victims arrived at a local hospital in private vehicles. All three suffered from gunshot wounds.

The first, a man in his 30s, was hit multiple times, police said. He was described as alert and conscious.

The second victim was another man in his 30s. He suffered from a single gunshot wound. He too was conscious and alert.

The third victim was described as a woman in her 20s. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

Hartford police’s major crimes and crime scene divisions responded and took control of the investigation.

No other details were released.

