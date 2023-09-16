UConn Sports
Orange officer fires off gun during violent encounter with suspect

An Orange police officer fired off a gun during a violent encounter with a suspect. No one was...
An Orange police officer fired off a gun during a violent encounter with a suspect. No one was injured according to police
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - An Orange police officer fired a shot during a violent encounter with a suspect Friday evening.

According to police the incident happened around 9:50 p.m.

A single shot was fired, and no one was struck or injured.

There were no details released on what the violent incident was.

The incident is being investigated by the Inspector General’s office with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

No other information was immediately available.

Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Breezy Today From Offshore Lee
Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Breezy Today From Offshore Lee
