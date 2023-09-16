Orange officer fires off gun during violent encounter with suspect

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - An Orange police officer fired a shot during a violent encounter with a suspect Friday evening.

According to police the incident happened around 9:50 p.m.

A single shot was fired, and no one was struck or injured.

There were no details released on what the violent incident was.

The incident is being investigated by the Inspector General’s office with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.