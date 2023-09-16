Part of Whitney Ave. in Hamden closed due to crash, transformer oil leak

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of a busy street in Hamden was closed on Saturday because of a one-vehicle crash.

Hamden police said Whitney Avenue was shut down between Lincoln Street and Day Spring Avenue.

They responded to the crash in the area of 2490 Whitney Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

Officers said they found that a vehicle struck a utility pole.

They said the pole had transformers on it, had been split in half, and fell on the ground.

Power was out in the area for a short time, but was restored.

An environmental company was called to clean up transformer oil.

The three people in the vehicle that crashed suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

