Part of Whitney Ave. in Hamden closed due to crash, transformer oil leak
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of a busy street in Hamden was closed on Saturday because of a one-vehicle crash.
Hamden police said Whitney Avenue was shut down between Lincoln Street and Day Spring Avenue.
They responded to the crash in the area of 2490 Whitney Ave. around 2:30 a.m.
Officers said they found that a vehicle struck a utility pole.
They said the pole had transformers on it, had been split in half, and fell on the ground.
Power was out in the area for a short time, but was restored.
An environmental company was called to clean up transformer oil.
The three people in the vehicle that crashed suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
