Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The UConn football team has a big hole to climb out of if the Huskies are going to win their first game of the season.
FIU opened the game with a long drive to go ahead 7-0.
UConn, on its first possession, drove down the field and looked ready to tie the game.
But the drive stalled, and the Huskies had to settle for a field goal.
FIU scored a field goal and a touchdown to take a 17-3 lead.
The UConn offense, after that first drive couldn’t get anything going.
A huge pass with less than a minute to go resulted in FIU’s 3rd TD.
UConn goes in at halftime trailing 24-3. They do receive the second half kickoff.
