(WFSB) - The UConn football team has a big hole to climb out of if the Huskies are going to win their first game of the season.

FIU opened the game with a long drive to go ahead 7-0.

UConn, on its first possession, drove down the field and looked ready to tie the game.

But the drive stalled, and the Huskies had to settle for a field goal.

FIU scored a field goal and a touchdown to take a 17-3 lead.

The UConn offense, after that first drive couldn’t get anything going.

A huge pass with less than a minute to go resulted in FIU’s 3rd TD.

UConn goes in at halftime trailing 24-3. They do receive the second half kickoff.

