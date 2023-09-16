United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy

(WFSB) - For the first time in history, the United Auto Workers Union is striking against the big three automakers, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

Professor of Management at Quinnipiac University, Robert Yawson, says our state’s economy will be affected by this, but not to the same level as manufacturing hubs like those in the Midwest.

Professor Yawson says the price of new cars and auto repairs could start going up.

The longer the strike goes on, the more strain will be put on our economy, according to Professor Yawson. Even a 10-day strike could cost our country’s GDP five billion dollars.

Down the line, he says we could be facing higher inflation, which, as we’ve seen in recent years, can drive up prices in all aspects of our lives.

“It’s not time for panic now. We shouldn’t panic, and hopefully we’ll see the end of this strike, but we should all pay attention to what is going on and make adjustments as necessary,” Professor Yawson said.

The United Auto Workers Union is asking for a 40% pay hike, but so far, auto makers have offered about half of that.

The CEO of General Motors says the companies have to balance workers demands with their need to transition vehicles from gas to electric.

Negotiations are still ongoing.

