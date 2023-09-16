UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy

For the first time in history, the United Auto Workers Union is striking against the big three automakers, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - For the first time in history, the United Auto Workers Union is striking against the big three automakers, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

Professor of Management at Quinnipiac University, Robert Yawson, says our state’s economy will be affected by this, but not to the same level as manufacturing hubs like those in the Midwest.

Professor Yawson says the price of new cars and auto repairs could start going up.

The longer the strike goes on, the more strain will be put on our economy, according to Professor Yawson. Even a 10-day strike could cost our country’s GDP five billion dollars.

Down the line, he says we could be facing higher inflation, which, as we’ve seen in recent years, can drive up prices in all aspects of our lives.

“It’s not time for panic now. We shouldn’t panic, and hopefully we’ll see the end of this strike, but we should all pay attention to what is going on and make adjustments as necessary,” Professor Yawson said.

The United Auto Workers Union is asking for a 40% pay hike, but so far, auto makers have offered about half of that.

The CEO of General Motors says the companies have to balance workers demands with their need to transition vehicles from gas to electric.

Negotiations are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FORECAST: Any Gray skies will clear up tonight, tomorrow looks great, showers for Monday
Technical Discussion: Any Gray skies will clear up tonight, tomorrow looks great, showers for Monday
A Celebration of Life for Det. Bobby Garten began at 10 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
HNN File Image
20 students stung by bees at middle school in East Haddam
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Call for primary vote recount in Derby
Recount confirms federally-charged candidate wins Republican mayoral primary in Derby

Latest News

FORECAST: Any Gray skies will clear up tonight, tomorrow looks great, showers for Monday
Technical Discussion: Any Gray skies will clear up tonight, tomorrow looks great, showers for Monday
United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy
United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’