UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Celebration of Life for Det. Bobby Garten began at 10 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.
Colleagues, family gather for fallen Hartford detective’s ‘Celebration of Life’
FORECAST: A really nice night as the wind has diminished. Tomorrow looks great, but showers...
Technical Discussion: A really nice night as the wind has diminished. Tomorrow looks great, but showers return for tomorrow night/Monday
HNN File Image
20 students stung by bees at middle school in East Haddam
Eliezer Rijos, 40, was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical...
Former DCF worker charged for relationship with a 15-year-old girl
Call for primary vote recount in Derby
Recount confirms federally-charged candidate wins Republican mayoral primary in Derby

Latest News

FORECAST: A really nice night as the wind has diminished. Tomorrow looks great, but showers...
Technical Discussion: A really nice night as the wind has diminished. Tomorrow looks great, but showers return for tomorrow night/Monday
United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy
United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy
United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy
United Auto Workers Union strike could affect state economy
The UConn Huskies.
Florida International University wins against UConn Huskies