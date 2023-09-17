UConn Sports
CT native indicted on murder charges of three kids

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, has been charged with the murder of her three children....
Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, has been charged with the murder of her three children. Experts speculate Clancy could have suffered from postpartum psychosis.(WBZ)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUXBURY, MASS (WFSB) - A woman with ties to CT has been indicted in the murder of her three children.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Clancy was indicted today on three counts of murder and strangulation today, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

She is currently being held without bail.

Clancy was accused of strangling her three children, 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and 8-month-old son Callan, on January 24.

Cora and Dawson died that night, while 8-month-old Callan died two days later.

Clancy attempted to commit suicide after the assaults by jumping out of a window.

It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, showed support for her in a gofundme post, saying, “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

